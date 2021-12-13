Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

