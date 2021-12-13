Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $136.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.54. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

