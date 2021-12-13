Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $279,000 Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

