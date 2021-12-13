Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $614.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $363.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

