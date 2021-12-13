Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of RYLD opened at $24.51 on Monday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.