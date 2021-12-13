Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 388 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

