Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 632 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $232.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

