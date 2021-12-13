Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 598,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

