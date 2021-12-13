Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 25072344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 68.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

