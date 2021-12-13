KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,054,000 after acquiring an additional 913,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

KKR traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $74.82. 11,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

