Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 586.7% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 27,794.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 867,452 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 328.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 978,332 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $419.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

