Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$40.54. 311,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.97. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

