LDR Capital Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 4.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $32.36 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

