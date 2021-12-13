Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,240 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,661.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

