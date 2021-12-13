Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

