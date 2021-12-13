Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $250,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

