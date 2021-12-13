Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

