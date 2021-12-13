Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.
NYSE LEG opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
Recommended Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.