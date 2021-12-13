Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

