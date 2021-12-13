LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $50.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

