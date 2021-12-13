Leslie’s, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

LESL stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,655,000.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

