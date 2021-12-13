Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

