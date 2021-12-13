Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $3.08 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $219,048.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00318289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

