Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0673 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $1,103.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

