Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $1,262.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,171.08 or 0.99707470 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,533,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

