Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.68 and the lowest is $8.00. Lithia Motors posted earnings per share of $5.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $38.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.50 to $39.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $36.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.46 to $39.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.71.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $288.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $268.08 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.15 and a 200 day moving average of $333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.