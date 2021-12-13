Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Cap Reaches $26.87 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $26.87 million and approximately $31,232.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.