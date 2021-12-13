Locus Chain Trading 19% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $26.59 million and $61,697.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

