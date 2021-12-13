Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

LOGI stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

