London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 502.6% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 827,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LNSTY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.52. 350,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNSTY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.