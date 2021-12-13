Loser Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $646,699.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $646,699.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.01 or 0.08117396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.90 or 0.99978613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

