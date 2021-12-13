Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

LOW opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $261.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

