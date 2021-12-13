LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LPL Financial worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after buying an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $146,650,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

