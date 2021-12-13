Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $484.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $486.00 to $484.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $471.95.

Shares of LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

