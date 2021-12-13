Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $100.60 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

