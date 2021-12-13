LUXCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $373.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $190,927.10 and $373.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.02 or 0.99223878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00273489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00390195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,675,852 coins and its circulating supply is 12,668,619 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

