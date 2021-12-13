LVZ Inc. Sells 8,409 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

