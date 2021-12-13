Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 6.6%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. Approximately 314,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,175,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

