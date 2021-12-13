Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEQ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$120.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. Mainstreet Equity has a twelve month low of C$72.25 and a twelve month high of C$120.70.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

