Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.76). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

MRNS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 2,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $395.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.16. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.