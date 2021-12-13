Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives $2.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBII. Aegis reduced their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBII remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 159,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,801. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

