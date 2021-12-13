Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $525.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.50.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $439.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $439.98. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after acquiring an additional 531,722 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.