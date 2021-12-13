Massnet Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $2.71 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00331596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.