Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

