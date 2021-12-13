Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

