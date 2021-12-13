Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average of $359.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

