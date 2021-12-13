Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average of $263.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,177 shares of company stock valued at $166,409,464 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.