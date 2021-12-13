Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.