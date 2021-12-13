McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 48,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $4.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

