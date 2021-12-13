McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $488,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $171,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 72.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of SO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.40. 40,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,824. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

