McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 39,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.81. 168,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,048,543. The company has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average of $225.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

